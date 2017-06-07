The Latest: Accuser’s mom says Cosby discussed encounter

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on the sexual assault case against Bill Cosby (all times local):

Jurors in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial are hearing about telephone conversations in which he told the mother of his chief accuser that he’d fondled her daughter’s breasts and genitals after giving her pills.

Andrea Constand’s mother testified Wednesday about the calls. She also listened as a prosecutor played a recording she made of one call in which Cosby talks about a plan to pay for Constand’s education.

Gianna Constand says she bought a phone recorder in hopes of catching Cosby confessing to harming her daughter at his suburban Philadelphia home.

Gianna Constand says she missed a chance to record the call in which Cosby shared lewd details of the January 2004 encounter. She says he also apologized.

That call came three days after Andrea Constand went to police.

Lawyer Gloria Allred has caused a stir during Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial, because her cellphone rang.

Allred’s phone made noise Wednesday afternoon as a Cosby defense lawyer questioned chief accuser Andrea Constand. Allred immediately left the courtroom and was allowed back in after a break.

The 75-year-old attorney says she was baffled because she thought the phone was turned off. She asked people outside the courtroom to help her make sure it was.

Court officials say Allred was complying with rules that require phones be put away. If she hadn’t, she would’ve been ejected.

A reporter for a Philadelphia TV station was barred from covering the trial after court officials say he was seen texting from the courtroom in violation of the rules.

Bill Cosby’s primary accuser says she was returning his messages when she called him numerous times after he allegedly drugged and violated her.

Prosecutors on Wednesday said phone records show a consistent pattern of Andrea Constand checking her voicemail and then calling Cosby in the two months after the January 2004 encounter.

Constand says she’d always return Cosby’s calls to her Temple University-issued cellphone because he was a powerful trustee there and she was director of women’s basketball operations.

The revelation came as Constand ended her testimony in the case. She was on the stand for seven hours.

Cosby lawyers say Constand called Cosby 53 times after the alleged assault.

Constand said the calls pertained only to Temple women’s basketball and stopped once she left the university.

Bill Cosby’s chief accuser is denying any prior romance between them as she’s questioned by one of Cosby’s lawyers in his sex assault case in suburban Philadelphia.

Los Angeles lawyer Angela Agrusa has spent a painstaking hour going over Andrea Constand’s old phone records.

She hopes to show Constand changed her mind about the date of the alleged 2004 assault after reviewing them.

But Constand says she never got the records from Temple University for the work-issued phone.

Constand has said she felt her friendship with Cosby was important to the school’s athletics department.

She managed the women’s basketball team at Temple while he was a high-profile trustee.

Agrusa has suggested that Constand once enjoyed a romantic dinner by the fire at Cosby’s home before the alleged assault. Constand says the mood was friendly and the room light enough to eat.

Bill Cosby arrived for the third day of his sexual assault trial accompanied by one of his co-stars from his 1970s movie run.

Actress Sheila Frazier was on Cosby’s arm Wednesday as he headed into court. Cosby and Frazier were on screen together in the 1978 comedy “California Suite,” which also starred Jane Fonda and Alan Alda.

Frazier was accompanied by her husband, John Atchison, a celebrity hairstylist whose client roster includes Cosby and his wife, Camille.

Frazier is best-known for her starring role in the 1972 cult blaxploitation film, “Super Fly.”

As his trial opened, Cosby was supported by another co-star, Keshia Knight-Pulliam, who played the youngest daughter, Rudy, on “The Cosby Show.”

Bill Cosby has arrived at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse for the third day of his sexual assault trial.

The chief accuser of the 79-year-old actor is expected to return to the witness stand Wednesday. Andrea Constand emerged from 12 years of silence Tuesday to testify.

Constand has testified about how her professional relationship with the Temple University trustee evolved into a friendship.

She says Cosby became more flirtatious and suggestive over time, once grabbing her thigh and later attempting to unbutton her pants. She says she made it clear she didn’t welcome the behavior. She says she shot down the actor’s casual advances before she found herself paralyzed and unable to fight him off the night she took pills he said were herbal supplements.

Cosby could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted.

The defense says the relationship with Constand was consensual.

Bill Cosby’s chief accuser says she shot down the actor’s casual advances twice before she found herself paralyzed and unable to fight him off the night she took pills he said were herbal supplements.

Andrea Constand emerged from 12 years of silence Tuesday to testify at Cosby’s sexual assault trial. She will return to the witness stand Wednesday.

Constand has told jurors how her professional relationship with the Temple University trustee evolved into a friendship.

She says Cosby became more flirtatious and suggestive over time, once grabbing her thigh and later attempting to unbutton her pants. She says she made it clear she didn’t welcome the behavior.

The 79-year-old Cosby could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted.

The defense says the relationship with Constand was consensual.

