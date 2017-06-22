502

Teen receives hero award after treating ailing classmate

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 8:57 am 06/22/2017 08:57am
WALPOLE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts eighth-grader has received a hero award after treating a classmate suffering from an allergic reaction during a school field trip.

WFXT-TV reports (https://boston25.com/2sTkCQA ) Timothy Sullivan administered an EpiPen to his friend during a Bird Middle School field trip Friday at Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire.

Haidar Faraj says he struggled to breathe after eating French fries cooked in peanut oil. Haidar says he carried an EpiPen because of his nut and wheat allergy, but he did not know how to use it.

Using medical training he learned at summer camp, Timothy took the EpiPen and injected it into Haidar’s leg.

The Walpole police chief visited the students’ school and presented Timothy with a hero award and movie tickets, saying he’s a “special young man.”

