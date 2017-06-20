502

Movie News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » Stars of 'Jumanji' sequel…

Stars of ‘Jumanji’ sequel pay tribute to Robin Williams

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 10:54 am 06/20/2017 10:54am
Share
Actor Jack Black gestures as he poses to the media during a photocall to promote the film "Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle" in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, June 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Jack Black and Nick Jonas — two of the stars of the upcoming “Jumanji” sequel — are paying tribute to the actor who led the original film — the late Robin Williams.

Describing Williams as a “sweet, sweet man,” Black says the late actor would “love” the movie. Jonas says it was important to the cast to “pay justice” to Williams.

Williams, who died in 2014, starred in the beloved original 1995 movie as Alan Parrish, who was trapped in a board game for 26 years. The new film, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” shows where exactly Parrish was all that time.

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” will be released in December.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Movie News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » Stars of 'Jumanji' sequel…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Monday's storms

Fierce storms, including a tornado, inundated the D.C. region. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Movie News