Man arrested for uploading “Deadpool” to his Facebook page

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 12:14 am 06/14/2017 12:14am
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a man was arrested in central California for allegedly uploading the Marvel film “Deadpool” to his Facebook page days after its February 2016 release.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California says 21-year-old Trevon Maurice Franklin was arrested Tuesday on a federal criminal charge of copyright infringement.

The arrest follows an FBI investigation.

The office says the film copyrighted by the Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation was viewed more than 5 million times on Franklin’s Facebook page.

It says Franklin used the screen name “Tre-Von M. King” to upload the film, which was one of the highest-grossing movies in 2016.

If convicted, Franklin faces a statutory maximum penalty of three years in federal prison.

