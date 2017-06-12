800

Movie News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » Linklater's 'Last Flag Flying'…

Linklater’s ‘Last Flag Flying’ to open New York Film Fest

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 4:28 pm 06/12/2017 04:28pm
Share
FILE - In this March 10, 2016 file photo, Richard Linklater appears at the 2016 Texas Film Awards at Austin Studios in Austin, Texas. Linklater’s “The Last Flag Flying” will open the 55th New York Film Festival. The New York film Festival runs Sept. 28 - Oct. 15. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Richard Linklater’s “The Last Flag Flying” will open the 55th New York Film Festival.

The latest from Linklater is described as a “lyrical road movie.” It stars Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston and Laurence Fishburne as a trio of Navy veterans who reunite to bury the son of Carell’s character, who has been killed in the Iraq War. It’s conceived of as a kind of sequel to 1973’s “The Last Detail,” with Jack Nicholson.

The Film Society of Lincoln Center announced the selection Monday, handing “The Last Flag Flying” one of the fall film festival circuit’s premiere slots. Amazon Studios will release the film on Nov. 17.

The New York Film Festival runs Sept. 28 – Oct. 15.

Linklater’s two most recent films were “Everybody Wants Some!!” and the Oscar-nominated “Boyhood.”

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Movie News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » Linklater's 'Last Flag Flying'…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 Tony Awards

See photos from red carpet arrivals to the show's biggest moments from the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday night.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Movie News