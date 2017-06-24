502

Lauren Hutton to be honored at Maine film festival

By The Associated Press June 24, 2017 9:32 am 06/24/2017 09:32am
FILE - In this April 13, 2016 file photo, Lauren Hutton attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of "The First Monday in May" at John Zuccotti Theater at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center in New York. Hutton is going to be this year’s honoree at the 20th annual Maine International Film Festival. The 73-year-old actress, model and producer will be awarded the Mid-Life Achievement Award in July 2017 in Waterville, Maine. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — Lauren Hutton is going to be this year’s honoree at the 20th annual Maine International Film Festival.

The 73-year-old actress, model and producer will be awarded the Mid-Life Achievement Award next month in Waterville, Maine.

Festival programmer Ken Eisen told the Morning Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2u03TZ6) that Hutton was part of what he described as a golden age of American filmmaking in the 1970s and that she broke the rules for aging by modeling nude at age 61.

She’ll receive the award July 20 at the Waterville Opera House where her movie “American Gigolo,” also starring Richard Gere, will be shown.

___

Information from: Morning Sentinel, http://www.onlinesentinel.com/

