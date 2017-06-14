1002

Clinton, Obama surprise Women in Film awards winners, guests

Elizabeth Banks attends the Women In Film 2017 Crystal and Lucy Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama and Sen. Kamala Harris made surprise appearances at Women in Film’s annual awards ceremony.

The three dignitaries sent separate videos congratulating the winners at Tuesday’s Crystal + Lucy Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

Clinton introduced Elizabeth Banks and Obama celebrated Tracee Ellis Ross, who was visibly moved as she watched the surprise video.

Harris offered praise for Women in Film’s overall mission of promoting gender parity in the entertainment industry.

Other honorees included veteran newsman Dan Rather, filmmaker Mira Nair and actress Zoey Deutch.

Comedian Jessica Williams hosted the program, which raised funds for Women in Film’s research and educational programs.

