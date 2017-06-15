1002

Beatty, Freeman, Woody Allen fete Diane Keaton at AFI gala

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 4:29 am 06/15/2017 04:29am
Filmmaker Woody Allen, left, greets actress Diane Keaton onstage to give her the 45th AFI Life Achievement Award during a gala tribute to her at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Diane Keaton is such a special entertainer that even normally reclusive Woody Allen is appearing in a televised tribute to her.

Allen is among those honoring the actress in the American Film Institute’s presentation of its 45th Life Achievement Award. The AFI’s “Tribute to Diane Keaton” will premiere Thursday night on TNT.

Warren Beatty, Morgan Freeman, Reese Witherspoon, Jane Fonda and Emma Stone also paid homage to Keaton during a gala ceremony last week in Hollywood. Steve Martin and Martin Short performed a musical roast of the actress.

Allen, who directed Keaton to her Oscar-winning performance in “Annie Hall,” said he owes much of what he’s accomplished in his life to her.

