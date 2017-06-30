502

Movie News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » Actor James Cromwell sentenced…

Actor James Cromwell sentenced to jail for NY plant protest

By The Associated Press June 30, 2017 11:21 am 06/30/2017 11:21am
Share
FILE - In this Saturday, March 29, 2014, file photo, actor James Cromwell arrives at The Humane Society Of The United States 60th Anniversary Benefit Gala, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Oscar-nominated actor James Cromwell is facing jail time for refusing to pay fines over his arrest at a protest at a New York power plant. The Times Herald-Record of Middletown reports a judge on Thursday, June 29, 2017, sentenced Cromwell to seven days in jail. Cromwell was among a group found guilty of obstructing traffic at a December 2015 sit-in at the site of a natural gas-fired power plant being built in Wawayanda. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

WAWAYANDA, N.Y. (AP) — Oscar-nominated actor James Cromwell has been sentenced to jail for refusing to pay fines related to his arrest at a protest at a New York power plant.

The Times Herald-Record of Middletown reports (http://bit.ly/2uqXq9K ) a town judge in Wawayanda on Thursday sentenced Cromwell to seven days in jail.

Cromwell was among a group found guilty of obstructing traffic at a December 2015 sit-in at the site of a natural gas-fired power plant being built in Wawayanda. The protesters say the plant poses a threat to the environment.

Cromwell says he hopes that people can see the injustice of the jail sentence and that others may be inspired to join the pickets.

Cromwell lives in a neighboring town. He has appeared in more than 50 films, including “Babe” and “L.A. Confidential.”

___

Information from: The Times Herald-Record, http://www.th-record.com

Topics:
Business & Finance Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News Movie News National News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » Actor James Cromwell sentenced…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Movie News