We’ll always have Van Nuys: Hangar from ‘Casablanca’ saved

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 3:51 pm 05/29/2017 03:51pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The airport hangar facade from the opening scene of “Casablanca” has found a home a decade after being saved from the wrecking ball.

The arched facade dating to the 1920s has been in a Los Angeles parking lot since it was removed during 2007 renovations at Van Nuys Airport.

The hangar with 95-foot doors appeared in movies including the 1939 Laurel and Hardy comedy “The Flying Deuces.” Most famously a plane lands in front of it in 1942’s “Casablanca,” starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman.

Christine Dunn, who with her late husband recovered the hangar 10 years ago, told the Daily News on Sunday (http://bit.ly/2qv0Y9L ) that it’ll be moved to Valley Relics Museum, home to many pop culture items.

The goal is to restore it as part of a Moroccan-themed restaurant at Van Nuys Airport.

