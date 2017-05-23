Movie News

Tom Cruise reveals ‘Top Gun 2’ to start filming soon

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 7:58 pm 05/23/2017 07:58pm
FILE - In this May 22, 2017, file photo, actor Tom Cruise arrives for the Australian premiere of his movie "The Mummy" in Sydney, Australia. The 54-year-old actor says the long-discussed sequel to "Top Gun" is a sure thing and should start shooting soon. He was appearing on the Australian morning news show “Sunrise” on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, when the anchors asked about it. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

SYDNEY (AP) — The Danger Zone may have gotten old and dusty, but Tom Cruise says he’s about to fly back in.

The 54-year-old actor says the long-discussed sequel to “Top Gun” is a sure thing and should start shooting soon.

Cruise made the announcement Wednesday in response to questions from anchors on the Australian morning news show “Sunrise.”

The actor said filming will likely begin within the next year. He added, “It’s definitely happening.”

Cruise has said in similar interviews that the film was in development and a strong possibility, but has not offered such clear confirmation.

The 1986 Reagan-era flyboy epic propelled Cruise to superstar status.

Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the original, had been dropping hints too. He posted a picture of himself and Cruise on Saturday’s 31st anniversary of the original’s release.

