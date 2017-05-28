Movie News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » 'Pirates of the Caribbean'…

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ tops box office, ‘Baywatch’ sinks

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 11:50 am 05/28/2017 11:50am
Share
In this image released by Disney, Geoffrey Rush portrays Barbossa, left, and Johnny Depp portrays Captain Jack Sparrow in a scene from "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales." (Peter Mountain/Disney via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It was smooth sailing to the top spot at the box office for “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” but the waters were choppier for the Dwayne Johnson comedy “Baywatch.”

Studio estimates on Sunday say the fifth installment of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise commandeered $62.2 million in its first three days in theaters.

The Johnny Depp-starrer is projected to take in $76.6 million over the four-day holiday weekend.

The R-rated “Baywatch,” meanwhile, is sinking like a rock. The critically derided update of the 1990s TV show earned only $18.1 million over the weekend against a nearly $70 million price tag.

Even “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” did better in its third weekend. The space opera added $19.1 million.

Topics:
Business & Finance Entertainment News Latest News Movie News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » 'Pirates of the Caribbean'…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Movie News