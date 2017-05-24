Movie News

London premiere of ‘Wonder Woman’ is canceled after attack

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 2:43 pm 05/24/2017 02:43pm
Director Patty Jenkins, from left, and actors Connie Nielsen, Chris Pine and Gal Gadot participate in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the film, "Wonder Woman" at AOL Studios on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

LONDON (AP) — The glitzy, star-filled London premiere of “Wonder Woman” has been scrapped following the terror attack in Manchester.

Stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Robin Wright had been scheduled to walk a red carpet on May 31 to help welcome the super hero film to Europe. Warner Bros said in a statement Wednesday that the movie’s junket and premiere were off “in light of the current situation.”

The film is released worldwide on June 2.

“Wonder Woman” is the latest event canceled following the death of 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday. Bands like Blondie and Take That cancelled shows in the immediate aftermath. Grande’s concerts through June 5 have been canceled.

