Movie News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » Lebanese ministry calls for…

Lebanese ministry calls for ban of Wonder Woman movie

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 7:14 am 05/30/2017 07:14am
Share

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s ministry of economy says it has asked the country’s security agency to ban the 2017 Wonder Woman movie because its lead actress, Gal Gadot, is an Israeli.

A senior security official says no formal request has been received yet, and that the ban would require a recommendation from a six-ministry-member committee. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to reporters.

Posters of the film have appeared on the streets of Beirut. At least one cinema has an advance screening Wednesday, including free popcorn for members.

Lebanon is officially at war with Israel and has a decades-old law that boycotts Israeli products and bars Lebanese citizens from traveling or having contacts with Israelis.

The movie is based on the DC Comics character.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Movie News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » Lebanese ministry calls for…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Rooftops for outdoor summer dining

Here are 10 rooftops and patios in the D.C. area where you can enjoy everything from an ice cold beer to a platter of beef bourguignon.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Movie News