Movie News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » 'King Arthur' flops, 'Guardians…

‘King Arthur’ flops, ‘Guardians 2’ still rules at box office

By The Associated Press May 14, 2017 11:40 am 05/14/2017 11:40am
Share
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Charlie Hunnam in a scene from, "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first major box office flop of the summer movie season has arrived.

Studio estimates on Sunday say director Guy Ritchie’s “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” opened to a bleak $14.7 million from more than 3,700 locations against a costly $175 million production budget.

The action pic starring Charlie Hunnam as Arthur debuted in third place behind the raunchy, R-rated Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn comedy “Snatched,” in second place with $17.5 million.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” continued its first place reign with $63 million. The “Guardians” sequel has earned $246.2 million domestically in just two weeks.

Neither “King Arthur” nor “Snatched” were well-received by critics. “Snatched” fell behind Schumer’s “Trainwreck,” which opened to $30.6 million in July 2015.

Topics:
Business & Finance Entertainment News Latest News Movie News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » 'King Arthur' flops, 'Guardians…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Last-minute Mother’s Day gift ideas

Even though there are just a few days left until Mother’s Day, which is on Sunday, it’s not too late to find mom the perfect gift. See WTOP's suggestions.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Movie News