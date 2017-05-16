Killer artificial intelligence returns in ‘Alien: Covenant’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Director Ridley Scott’s new film “Alien: Covenant ” explores the evil side of artificial intelligence.

The filmmaker says his latest foray into the “Alien” universe explores the thorny issues of creation, including whether someone could invent an AI that would eventually spell the end of humanity.

It’s a concern shared by other top scientists and tech leaders, including Stephen Hawking and entrepreneur Elon Musk.

It’s not a universal view, and astrophysicist, author and film fan Neil deGrasse Tyson says he is completely fearless of artificial intelligence.

The author of the new book “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry” says human beings don’t understand consciousness well enough to program it into a machine, and without consciousness, robots couldn’t become self-aware.