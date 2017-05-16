Movie News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » Killer artificial intelligence returns…

Killer artificial intelligence returns in ‘Alien: Covenant’

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 12:57 pm 05/16/2017 12:57pm
Share
This image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows Michael Fassbender who portrays android David in a scene from "Alien: Covenant." Filmmakers have long projected that artificial intelligence could spell the end of humanity. “Prometheus” director Ridley Scott, who further explores the cunning side of artificial intelligence in his new “Alien: Covenant,” says, “If you're going to use something that's smarter than you are, that's when it starts to get dangerous.” (Mark Rogers/Twentieth Century Fox via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Director Ridley Scott’s new film “Alien: Covenant ” explores the evil side of artificial intelligence.

The filmmaker says his latest foray into the “Alien” universe explores the thorny issues of creation, including whether someone could invent an AI that would eventually spell the end of humanity.

It’s a concern shared by other top scientists and tech leaders, including Stephen Hawking and entrepreneur Elon Musk.

It’s not a universal view, and astrophysicist, author and film fan Neil deGrasse Tyson says he is completely fearless of artificial intelligence.

The author of the new book “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry” says human beings don’t understand consciousness well enough to program it into a machine, and without consciousness, robots couldn’t become self-aware.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Movie News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » Killer artificial intelligence returns…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Miss USA

See photos of the contestants and the winner, Miss District of Columbia.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Movie News