Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ follow-up set for 2019 release

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 6:42 pm 05/22/2017 06:42pm
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2017 file photo, director Jordan Peele poses for a portrait at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles to promote his film, "Get Out". Peele is following up the remarkable success of “Get Out” with a provocative original thriller set for release in March 2019. Universal Pictures announced the release date for Peele’s untitled film on Monday, May 22. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comedian turned filmmaker Jordan Peele is following up the remarkable success of “Get Out” with a provocative original thriller set for release in March 2019.

Universal Pictures announced the release date for Peele’s untitled film on Monday.

Peele’s buzzy directorial debut “Get Out” became a box office phenomenon this year grossing $229.6 million worldwide on a production budget of only $4.5 million.

Universal Pictures distributed “Get Out” and has since set a first look deal with Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions.

