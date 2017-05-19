Movie News

Jennifer Garner, Bryan Cranston got very cozy for new film

May 19, 2017
Bryan Cranston, left, and Jennifer Garner, right, attend a special screening of "Wakefield," hosted by The Cinema Society, at Landmark Sunshine Cinema on Thursday, May 18, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Jennifer Garner thinks Bryan Cranston smells delicious.

Thanks to required intimacy training sessions to help them appear more natural as a longtime married couple for their new film “Wakefield,” Garner discovered a lot about Cranston.

And she admits it was a feast for the senses.

“We sniffed each other. We checked out each other’s feet. This is true. But Bryan smells delicious. He smells, you know, like Ivory soap, and I would sniff him, you know, anytime,” Garner said before a special screening Thursday night in New York.

The idea came from writer-director Robin Swicord, who had very little preparation time for the film, so she thought it was best for Garner and Cranston to feel like a couple married for 15 years. And it seemed to have worked.

