Clint Eastwood tells Cannes he might act again some day

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 1:03 pm 05/21/2017 01:03pm
Director Clint Eastwood, left, talks to film critic Kenneth Turan during a masterclass at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

CANNES, France (AP) — Clint Eastwood regaled the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday with stories from his long career and left open a possible return to acting.

Eastwood was honored with several screenings of his films, including one marking the 25th anniversary of “Unforgiven.” In a staged conversation on Sunday, the 86-year-old director said he might revisit acting “someday.”

The last time Eastwood appeared on screen was 2012’s “Trouble With the Curve.” Before that, he starred in his own 2008 film, “Gran Torino.”

Sofia Coppola’s remake of Don Siegel’s Clintwood-starring 1971 film “The Beguiled,” is to premiere this week in Cannes. Eastwood sounded unfamiliar with Coppola’s movie.

He’s currently preparing to direct “The 15:17 to Paris,” about the foiling of a 2015 Islamic State group attack aboard a train from Brussels.

