Chinese Theatre marks 90 years as Hollywood glamour hotspot

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 11:31 am 05/18/2017 11:31am
FILE - This 1952 file photo shows an aerial view of Grauman's Chinese Theater in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. The storied Hollywood Boulevard movie palace now known as the TCL Chinese Theatre opened its doors on May 18, 1927. (AP Photo, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the most stalwart and glamorous stars of Hollywood’s golden age is celebrating a milestone birthday.

Grauman’s Chinese Theatre is turning 90.

The storied Hollywood Boulevard movie palace now known as the TCL Chinese Theatre opened its doors on May 18, 1927 — two years before the first Academy Awards were presented.

The historic theater still regularly hosts Hollywood premieres and shows first-run features. But ticket prices have gone up. It cost 75 cents to see a movie in 1927. Today, an IMAX 3-D showing will set you back $22.75.

