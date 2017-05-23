Cannes fetes itself with massive 70th anniversary bash

CANNES, France (AP) — The Cannes Film Festival threw a star-studded celebration Tuesday for its 70th anniversary, drawing mobs of celebrities and a dozen former Palme d’Or winners to commemorate the illustrious French Riviera festival’s…

Big names from across cinema streamed down the Cannes red carpet Tuesday night for a ceremony. Earlier in the day, the festival gathered more than 100 current and former Cannes participants for a “Cannes family portrait.”

Among the many in attendance were Will Smith, Charlize Theron, Tilda Swinton, Nicole Kidman, Marion Cotillard and Jessica Chastain. Then there were others like Guillermo del Toro, George Miller and Alejandro Inarritu.

The most honored guests, though, were the former Palme d’Or winners, several of whom have films at this year’s festival. On hand were Roman Polanski, David Lynch, Jane Campion, Ken Loach, Bernardo Bertolucci, Michael Haneke and others. They were seated in the front row for the photo and the last to walk the Cannes red carpet Tuesday night.

Isabelle Huppert opened the ceremony by singing happy birthday to the festival. She then tweaked the festival’s questionable record of gender equality.

“Seventy years of Cannes, 76 Palme d’Or (winners), only one of them has gone to a woman. No comment,” said Huppert. Champion is the lone female filmmaker to win the Palme d’Or, though actresses Adele Exarchopoulos and Lea Seydoux shared in the win for “Blue is the Warmest Color.”

Huppert also called on American filmmakers to bring Gene Hackman out of retirement “any way necessary — even Netflix!” she said before admonishing: “Don’t tweet that!”

Some of the festivities were curtailed following Monday night’s fatal explosion in Manchester, England. Fireworks planned for later in the evening were scuttled. Cannes President Pierre Lescure said during the ceremony that “Cinema is with Manchester.”

The sheer congregation of movie stars and filmmakers from around the world led to some remarkable images. When the festival played “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” on the red carpet, Smith grooved alongside fellow jury members Chastain and Pedro Almodovar.