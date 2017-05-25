Movie News

Blake Lively to lead film from ‘Big Little Lies’ author

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 3:45 pm 05/25/2017 03:45pm
FILE - In this May 22, 2017 file photo, actress Blake Lively attends the American Ballet Theatre's 2017 Spring Gala at The Metropolitan Opera House in New York. Lively is set to star in an adaptation of the best seller “The Husband’s Secret,” from “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty. CBS Films said Thursday, May 25, that Lively will play Cecilia Fitzpatrick in the film and also executive produce. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Blake Lively is set to star in an adaptation of the best-seller “The Husband’s Secret,” from “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty. CBS Films said Thursday that Lively will play Cecilia Fitzpatrick in the film and also executive produce.

The character is a model wife and mother who discovers an unopened letter from her husband that says to open only in the case of his death. The curiosity and eventual revelation sends her life into a spiral.

Moriarty’s books are becoming a fixture in Hollywood. Her book “Big Little Lies” was adapted into a popular HBO miniseries with Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman that ended its run recently. The prolific Australian author also has a number of books being optioned for big and small screen adaptations.

