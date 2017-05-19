Movie News

Amber Heard shows off form-fitting ‘Aquaman’ costume

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 8:49 am 05/19/2017 08:49am
FILE - In this April 12, 2016, file photo, Amber Heard attends the LA Premiere of "The Adderall Diaries" in Los Angeles. Heard and "Aquaman" director James Wan shared pictures of Heard in character as Aquaman's love interest Mera on Thursday, May 18, 2017. "Aquaman" is currently filming in Australia. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

Amber Heard has given the world a first glimpse of her look as the underwater alien she plays in the upcoming “Aquaman” film.

Heard and “Aquaman” director James Wan shared photos of Heard in character as Aquaman’s love interest, Mera, on Thursday. Heard sports red hair and a scaly, form-fitting suit in the role. She posted a picture on Twitter with the note, “Meet Mera.” Wan called Heard “exquisite.”

“Aquaman” stars Jason Momoa as the title character. The cast also includes Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Dolph Lundgren and Patrick Wilson.

Filming is taking place in Australia. It’s set for release in December of 2018.

