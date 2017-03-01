12:51 pm, March 1, 2017
74° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT Expect delays northbound on Interstate 270 at Maryland Route 117 due to crash. Main lanes blocked, traffic diverted into the local lanes.

Movie News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » Oscar winner Affleck speaks…

Oscar winner Affleck speaks about sexual harassment claims

By The Associated Press March 1, 2017 12:41 pm 03/01/2017 12:41pm
Share
Casey Affleck poses in the press room with the award for best actor in a leading role for "Manchester by the Sea" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — In an interview following his Oscar win on Sunday, Casey Affleck addressed earlier sexual harassment claims against him and said “everyone deserves to be treated with respect in the workplace and everywhere else.”

The “Manchester by the Sea” star had largely evaded questions about the two lawsuits brought against him while making the 2010 mockumentary “I’m Still Here.” The settlement of each case prevents each party from discussing the accusations.

In an interview posted Tuesday night by The Boston Globe, Affleck said, “Mistreatment of anyone for any reason is unacceptable and abhorrent.”

Asked about those who have criticized his Academy Award win, Affleck said all he can do is “speak to what my own values are and how I try to live by them all the time.”

Topics:
Consumer News Entertainment News Latest News Money News Movie News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » Oscar winner Affleck speaks…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

89th Academy Awards

The stars turned out for what would be a very memorable Oscar moment.

Recommended
Latest

Movie News