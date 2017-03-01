3:50 pm, March 1, 2017
72° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT All lanes of northbound I-270 have reopened at Maryland Route 117.

Movie News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » Jessica Lange to receive…

Jessica Lange to receive lifetime arts award in Rhode Island

By The Associated Press March 1, 2017 3:35 pm 03/01/2017 03:35pm
Share

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jessica Lange is being honored with a lifetime achievement award from a Rhode Island theater group.

The Trinity Repertory Company says it will award the actress its Pell Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Arts at a ceremony at Providence’s WaterFire Arts Center on May 22.

Lange made her film debut in a 1976 version of “King Kong” and went on to play a wide variety of roles in film and TV and on the stage. She has won two Academy Awards, three Emmys, five Golden Globes and one Tony Award.

Lange was previously married to ballet dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov, and their daughter runs a Rhode Island dance company.

Other actors who have won the theater group’s lifetime achievement award include Viola Davis, Robert Redford and Liza Minnelli.

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Latest News Movie News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » Jessica Lange to receive…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

89th Academy Awards

The stars turned out for what would be a very memorable Oscar moment.

Recommended
Latest

Movie News