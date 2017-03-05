3:56 am, March 5, 2017
28° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Movie News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » Indian filmmaker Karan Johar…

Indian filmmaker Karan Johar has twins via surrogate

By The Associated Press March 5, 2017 3:30 am 03/05/2017 03:30am
Share

NEW DELHI (AP) — Leading Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar says he’s become a parent to twins born via surrogate.

Johar tweeted Sunday that the decision to have children was “emotional” yet “well thought out.”

He said the twins, a boy and a girl, have been named Yash and Roohi.

Johar, who is single, is not the only Indian celebrity to have children with the help of a surrogate. Superstar Shahrukh Khan and his wife, Gauri, welcomed a third child via surrogate in 2013.

Commercial surrogacy has been legal in India since 2001, but the government has said it is planning legislation that would end that in order to protect the poor women usually used as surrogates. It has also said the new law would bar gay people, single parents and foreigners from using surrogates.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Movie News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » Indian filmmaker Karan Johar…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

Movie News