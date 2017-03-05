Indian filmmaker Karan Johar has twins via surrogate

NEW DELHI (AP) — Leading Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar says he’s become a parent to twins born via surrogate.

Johar tweeted Sunday that the decision to have children was “emotional” yet “well thought out.”

He said the twins, a boy and a girl, have been named Yash and Roohi.

Johar, who is single, is not the only Indian celebrity to have children with the help of a surrogate. Superstar Shahrukh Khan and his wife, Gauri, welcomed a third child via surrogate in 2013.

Commercial surrogacy has been legal in India since 2001, but the government has said it is planning legislation that would end that in order to protect the poor women usually used as surrogates. It has also said the new law would bar gay people, single parents and foreigners from using surrogates.