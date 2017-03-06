1:00 am, March 6, 2017
Film spotlights human trafficking as Trump promises action

By The Associated Press March 6, 2017 12:20 am 03/06/2017 12:20am
FILE - In this April 26, 2016 file photo, suspects accused of involvement in child trafficking and pornography are escorted by agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Manila, Philippines. "Stopping Traffic," a documentary to spotlight human trafficking and the grassroots activists trying to end it, will premiere in the Boston suburb of Belmont, Mass., on Saturday, March 11, 2017. The film features interviews with activists in Mexico, Philippines and the U.S., and comes as U.S. President Donald Trump is promising to bring the "full force and weight" of the U.S. government to combat human trafficking. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

BOSTON (AP) — A new documentary is spotlighting human trafficking across the globe, with a focus on the grassroots activists trying to end the scourge.

“Stopping Traffic” premieres at the Global Cinema Film Festival in the Boston suburb of Belmont on March 11. It’s the first film by Sadhvi Siddhali Shree (SAHD’-vee sid-AH’-lee shree), a Texas monk, Iraq War veteran and sexual abuse survivor.

Shree says she intends to distribute the film free of charge to universities, nonprofits and government agencies.

The film comes as President Donald Trump is promising to bring the “full force and weight” of the U.S. government to combat human trafficking.

“Stopping Traffic” features interviews with activists in Mexico, Philippines and the U.S., as well as actor Dolph Lundgren and other celebrities who raise awareness about human trafficking.

