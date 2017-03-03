12:52 pm, March 3, 2017
42° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Movie News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up…

Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about affair, Trump feud

By The Associated Press March 3, 2017 12:36 pm 03/03/2017 12:36pm
Share
FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2016 file photo, Arnold Schwarzenegger arrives at the 2016 Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Schwarzenegger tells Men's Journal for an article published online on March 2, 2017, that he doesn't dwell on the affair that cost him his marriage to Maria Shriver and is focused on having a great relationship with his kids. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger says he doesn’t dwell on the affair that cost him his marriage to Maria Shriver and is focused on having a great relationship with his kids.

Schwarzenegger and Shriver separated in 2011 after she discovered he had fathered a child with the family maid in 1997.

The actor and former California governor tells Men’s Journal he would have done things differently, but beating himself up it isn’t going to change anything.

Schwarzenegger also opened up about his running feud with fellow Republican President Donald Trump, whom Schwarzenegger succeeded as host of “The Apprentice.” Schwarzenegger refused to support Trump during the campaign, and Trump has since lashed out at Schwarzenegger over “Apprentice” ratings.

Of Trump, Schwarzenegger says he was tempted to “smash his face into the table,” but instead settled on a Twitter response.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Movie News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

Movie News