Another award for Viola Davis: Harvard ‘Artist of the Year’

By The Associated Press March 4, 2017 5:05 pm 03/04/2017 05:05pm
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2017 file photo, Viola Davis poses in the press room at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Davis will be presented with the Harvard Foundation 2017 Artist of the Year Award. The actress will accept her arts medal at a ceremony Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Harvard’s Cultural Rhythms Festival in Cambridge, Mass. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Fresh from her best supporting actress Oscar win for her role in “Fences,” Viola Davis is at Harvard University to receive the 2017 Artist of the Year Award from the Harvard Foundation.

Davis is attending the Cultural Rhythms Festival on Saturday. She briefly came on stage before taking a seat to watch a series of cultural musical performances by students.

In addition to the Oscar, Davis received the Critics’ Choice, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and British Academy of Films and Television Arts awards for her portrayal of Rose Maxson in the film adaptation of “Fences,” an August Wilson play.

Davis also won a Tony Award for the 2010 Broadway revival of the play.

Previous winners of the Harvard award include Quincy Jones, Andy Garcia, Matt Damon, Salma Hayek and Shakira.

