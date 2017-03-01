3:50 pm, March 1, 2017
72° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT All lanes of northbound I-270 have reopened at Maryland Route 117.

Movie News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » Academy apologizes for in…

Academy apologizes for in memoriam mistake

By The Associated Press March 1, 2017 3:24 pm 03/01/2017 03:24pm
Share
FILE - In this May 1, 2009, file photo, Australian producer Jan Chapman attends a press conference for the film 'Bright Star' during the 62nd International film festival in Cannes, southern France. Chapman tells Variety that she is "alive and well" despite her photo’s inclusion in the “In Memoriam” tribute at the Oscars on Feb. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has apologized to the Australian movie producer it incorrectly showed during Sunday’s Oscars in memoriam reel.

In a statement Wednesday, the film academy extended “our deepest apologies” to producer Jan Chapman, whose photo was mistakenly used in the tribute instead of Chapman’s colleague and friend, the late Janet Patterson. Chapman had said she was “devastated” by the error.

Patterson, an Australian costume designer and four-time Oscar nominee (“The Piano,” ”Bright Star”), passed away in October last year. Patterson and Chapman worked together on “The Piano.”

The academy also updated the in memoriam reel on the website for the Oscars.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Movie News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » Academy apologizes for in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

89th Academy Awards

The stars turned out for what would be a very memorable Oscar moment.

Recommended
Latest

Movie News