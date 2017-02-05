11:45 am, February 5, 2017
43° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Appeals court denies Trump administration request to immediately reinstate ban on travelers and refugees.

Movie News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » 'Zootopia' wins at Annie…

‘Zootopia’ wins at Annie Awards and looks poised for Oscars

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 11:28 am 02/05/2017 11:28am
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Zootopia” won best animated feature and took home a leading six awards at the 44th Annie Awards, setting up the Disney release as the clear favorite at the Oscars.

At the Los Angeles ceremony Saturday, “Zootopia” won for directing and writing.

One of its leads, Jason Bateman, shared best-voice acting with Auli’Cravalho from “Moana.” Along with more than $1 billion in global box office, “Zootopia” has been the top choice in awards season, also winning a Golden Globe.

The Annie winner has won the best-animated feature Oscar in 10 of the 15 years since the Academy Awards introduced the category.

Other Oscar nominees scored other awards. Studio Ghibli’s “The Red Turtle” won best animated independent feature. Laika’s “Kubo and the Two Strings” won for character animation, production design and editorial.

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Latest News Money News Movie News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » 'Zootopia' wins at Annie…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Movie News