2:06 pm, February 21, 2017
56° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Watch live as giant panda Bao Bao departs Dulles Airport for China. See more photos and videos of Bao Bao’s big travel day.

Movie News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » The top 10 movies…

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 1:58 pm 02/21/2017 01:58pm
Share

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending February 19, 2017:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Arrival

2. Doctor Strange (2016)

3. The Edge of Seventeen

4. Trolls

5. Allied

6. The Accountant (2016)

7. Hacksaw Ridge

8. John Wick

9. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

10. The Girl On the Train (2016)

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Moonlight

2. Manchester By the Sea

3. Loving

4. Captain Fantastic

5. Black Swan

6. XX

7. The Dressmaker

8. Embrace

9. Don’t Hang Up

10. Priceless

__

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Money News Movie News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » The top 10 movies…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

3 hot southern cities to visit in 2017

For the hottest travel destinations of 2017, travel south. Here are tips to plan a visit to some exciting southern cities this year.

Recommended
Latest

Movie News