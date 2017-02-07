10:57 am, February 8, 2017
Movie News

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 5:26 pm
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending February 5, 2017:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Arrival

2. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

3. Trolls

4. The Girl On the Train (2016)

5. The Accountant (2016)

6. Masterminds (2016)

7. Our Kind of Traitor

8. Inferno

9. The Edge of Seventeen

10. Hell or High Water

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Our Kind of Traitor

2. The Dressmaker

3. Youth In Oregon

4. Loving

5. Captain Fantastic

6. A Man Called Ove

7. I Am Michael

8. The Keeping Room

9. A Most Wanted Man

10. The Autopsy of Jane Doe

__

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

