The Latest: Jackie Chan brings panda toys to the Oscars

By The Associated Press February 26, 2017 6:30 pm 02/26/2017 06:30pm
This image released by Lionsgate shows Ryan Gosling, right, and Emma Stone in a scene from, "La La Land." The film is nominated for an Oscar for best picture. The 89th Academy Awards will take place on Feb. 26. (Dale Robinette/Lionsgate via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the 89th Academy Awards (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Jackie Chan has brought some furry friends to walk with him on the Oscars red carpet.

The action star did red carpet interviews clutching two plush panda toys. He told The Associated Press that he is a panda ambassador and also owns two of the bears in China.

The bears are dressed in yellow jackets and silver boots with UNICEF name tags, while Chan is sporting more traditional formal attire. Chan says he takes the bears with him everywhere, snapping photos with them. He says he may sell them for the charity.

Chan was a recipient of an honorary Oscar last year.

___

2:40 p.m.

Celebrities have begun arriving on the red carpet in Hollywood ahead of the 89th Academy Awards.

Hundreds of people sitting in the fan bleachers shouted excitedly when actor Jerry O’Connell walked by.

Broadway star Cynthia Erivo is also among the first arrivals, her shock of white hair a beacon in the crowd.

The weather is slightly chilly and there’s the possibility of sprinkles from gray clouds overhead.

—Amanda Lee Myers @AmandaLeeAP

