11:13 pm, February 26, 2017
42° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Movie News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » Sound engineer snaps 0…

Sound engineer snaps 0 for 20 skid at Oscars with 1st statue

By The Associated Press February 26, 2017 10:53 pm 02/26/2017 10:53pm
Share
Kevin O'Connell, left, and Andy Wright accept the award for best sound mixing for "Hacksaw Ridge" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin O’Connell finally has reason to celebrate at the Oscars.

The sound re-recording engineer snapped an 0 for 20 skid on Sunday night, winning for sound mixing on “Hacksaw Ridge” with his 21st nomination.

O’Connell owned the record for most nominations without a win.

After waiting so long, a giddy O’Connell had the presence of mind to acknowledge his wife and two sons in the audience. He also thanked director Mel Gibson.

O’Connell mentioned his late mother, Skippy O’Connell, who gave him his first job in sound 39 years ago. He asked her how he could thank her. She told him to work hard, someday win an Oscar and thank her from the stage in front of the world.

He did just that.

“Mom, I know you’re looking down on me tonight,” O’Connell said. “So thank you.”

He was previously nominated for such high-profile movies as “Top Gun,” ”A Few Good Men,” ”Twister,” ”Spider-Man” and “Transformers.”

O’Connell earned his first Oscar nod in 1983 for “Terms of Endearment.” Until Sunday, the 59-year-old sound engineer from Long Island, New York, had not been in contention since 2007.

“I can’t even tell you the experience that it was for me,” O’Connell said backstage. “As much as I thought I knew what it was going to feel like, I didn’t. It’s the greatest feeling I’ve had in my entire life.”

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Movie News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » Sound engineer snaps 0…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

Movie News