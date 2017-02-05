1:15 pm, February 5, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Appeals court denies Trump administration request to immediately reinstate ban on travelers and refugees.

Shyamalan’s ‘Split’ leads box office for third weekend

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 12:52 pm 02/05/2017 12:52pm
This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Bonnie Morgan as Samara in a scene from the film, "Rings." (Paramount Pictures via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — M. Night Shyamalan’s multiple personality thriller “Split” led the box office for a third-straight week, a fairly unprecedented streak for a low-budget horror film.

According to studio estimates Sunday, “Split” came out on top again with $14.6 million in North American ticket sales, bringing the Universal Pictures release’s three-week haul to $98.7 million. The film’s run has come in an especially slow period at multiplexes. Hollywood traditionally bypasses Super Bowl weekend due to the game’s enormous television audience.

Paramount’s horror option, “Rings,” came in second with an estimated $13 million. The sequel revived the dormant franchise begun with 2002’s “The Ring.”

The weekend’s other debut, “The Space Between Us,” fizzled. The STX Entertainment release, starring Asa Butterfield as a boy born on another planet, made a mere $3.8 million.

