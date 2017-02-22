8:07 am, February 22, 2017
MESSAGE Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will be on WTOP 10 a.m. Wednesday for "Ask the Governor." Post your questions on WTOP's live blog now.

Playwright who inspired ‘Moonlight’ wins PEN award

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 8:00 am 02/22/2017 08:00am
NEW YORK (AP) — The playwright who inspired the Oscar-nominated movie “Moonlight” has won a prize from PEN America, the literary and human rights organization.

Tarell Alvin McCraney received an award for best mid-career playwright, PEN announced Wednesday. Suzan-Lori Parks, best known for her Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Topdog/Underdog,” received a PEN award for “Master American Dramatist.”

Other honors included the PEN/John Kenneth Galbraith Award for Nonfiction, given to Matthew Desmond for “Evicted.” The PEN/ESPN Award for Literary Sports Writing was won by Joe Nocera and Ben Strauss for “Indentured: The Inside Story of the Rebellion Against the NCAA.”

