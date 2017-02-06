11:47 am, February 6, 2017
Oscar nominees feted at annual film academy luncheon

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 11:34 am 02/06/2017 11:34am
Emma Stone attends the Outstanding Performers of the Year Award ceremony at the 32nd Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Santa Barbara, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Octavia Spencer, Casey Affleck and Mahershala Ali have a lunch date with the film academy.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is holding its annual Oscar nominees luncheon Monday, welcoming more than 165 of the year’s Oscar nominees at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

The private, untelevised event is traditionally a warm and friendly affair, with nothing on the agenda other than celebratory mingling and posing for a group photo.

Show producers are expected to toast the nominees and offer tips for lively acceptance speeches.

The 89th Academy Awards will be presented Feb. 26 at Hollywood & Highland’s Dolby Theatre and broadcast live on ABC.

