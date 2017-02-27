8:18 pm, February 27, 2017
51° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Senate confirms billionaire investor Wilbur Ross as commerce secretary.

Movie News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » Oscar gaffe makes for…

Oscar gaffe makes for a whodunit: is tweet the smoking gun?

By The Associated Press February 27, 2017 7:47 pm 02/27/2017 07:47pm
Share
Warren Beatty, from left, reveals "Moonlight" as the actual winner of best picture as Jordan Horowitz embraces Barry Jenkins at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Moments before he handed out the wrong envelope in one of the worst gaffes in Oscar history, PwC accountant Brian Cullinan tweeted a behind-the-scenes photo of winner Emma Stone holding her statuette. “Best Actress Emma Stone backstage!” the tweet read.

It’s one potential clue in the whodunit that Sunday’s ceremony became after presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty mistakenly proclaimed “La La Land” as the best-picture winner instead of “Moonlight.”

Cullinan was one of two accountants for PwC, formerly Price Waterhouse Coopers, tasked with doling out the envelopes containing winners’ names to the presenters. But the envelope that Cullinan gave to Dunaway and Beatty was a duplicate of the previously announced win for Stone, not for best picture.

PwC declined comment Monday about Cullinan’s social-media use may have distracted him.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Movie News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » Oscar gaffe makes for…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

89th Academy Awards

The stars turned out for what would be a very memorable Oscar moment.

Recommended
Latest

Movie News