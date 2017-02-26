12:42 pm, February 26, 2017
Movie News

Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ scares up big $30.5 million debut

By The Associated Press February 26, 2017 12:18 pm 02/26/2017 12:18pm
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from, "Get Out." (Universal Pictures via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comedian Jordan Peele’s directorial debut “Get Out” has made a splash atop the box office in its opening weekend.

Studio estimates Sunday show the thriller earned $30.5 million to take first place. The well-reviewed film only cost a reported $4.5 million to produce.

“Get Out” pushed “The Lego Batman Movie” into second place. The animated family picture added $19 million this weekend and is now up to $133 million after only three weeks in theaters.

“John Wick: Chapter Two” took third place with $9 million, while the Matt Damon-starrer “The Great Wall” took fourth with $8.7 million.

“Fifty Shades Darker” rounded out the top five with $7.7 million, pushing the erotic drama over the $100 million mark in its third weekend.

