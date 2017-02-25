2:12 pm, February 25, 2017
‘Hilary’s America,’ ‘Batman v Superman’ top Razzies

By The Associated Press February 25, 2017 1:51 pm 02/25/2017 01:51pm
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ben Affleck, left, and Henry Cavill in a scene from, "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." The film received eight nominations for the 37th annual Razzie Awards, including one for worst worst picture. The awards will be announced on Feb. 25. (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dinesh D’Souza’s “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party” has earned the dubious distinction of being named the worst picture of the year at the annual Golden Raspberry Awards Saturday. D’Souza was also named worst director and worst actor. Worst actress went to Rebekah Turner, who played Hillary Clinton.

D’Souza in a video statement said, “This is absolutely fantastic. My audience loves the fact that you hate me. Thank you.”

Not to be outdone, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” tied “Hillary’s America” with four wins, for worst remake, worst screenplay, worst screen combo for Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill and worst supporting actor for Jesse Eisenberg. Kristen Wiig took worst supporting actress for “Zoolander 2.”

The organization also bestowed its “redeemer” comeback award to Mel Gibson.

