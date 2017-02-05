2:46 am, February 5, 2017
‘La La Land’ continues dance to the Oscars with DGA win

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 2:20 am 02/05/2017 02:20am
FILE - This Dec. 6, 2016 file photo shows director Damien Chazelle at the premiere of "La La Land" in Los Angeles. At the center of this year's Oscars are two filmmakers in their 30s with seemingly limitless careers ahead of them. Barry Jenkins, the 37-year-old director of "Moonlight," and Chazelle, the 32-year-old maker of "La La Land." Both films have 22 nominations between them. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle has waltzed off with the top honor at the Directors Guild of America Awards held Saturday in Beverly Hills.

At 32-years-old, Chazelle, a first-time nominee, is the youngest ever recipient of the prize. The DGA win is the next step on the path to the Oscars. Only seven times has the DGA winner not gone on to win the directing prize at the Academy Awards.

Chazelle said, “I’m a movie maker because I’m a movie lover.”

Chazelle was up against Barry Jenkins for “Moonlight,” Kenneth Lonergan for “Manchester by the Sea,” Garth Davis for “Lion,” and Denis Villeneueve for “Arrival.” All but Davis are also nominated for the Oscar.

Movie News