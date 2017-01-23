4:54 pm, January 25, 2017
‘The Last Jedi’ revealed as title for ‘Star Wars’ VIII

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 12:35 pm 01/23/2017 12:35pm
This photo provided by Disney shows Daisey Ridley as Rey, left, and John Boyega as Finn, in a scene from the new film, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." The film will be available for purchase on Digital HD beginning on April 1, and on Blu-ray and DVD on April 5. (Disney/Lucasfilm via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — “Star Wars: Episode VIII” finally has a title: “The Last Jedi.”

The Walt Disney Co. announced the title for the next chapter in the Skywalker saga on Monday. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” will be released Dec. 15.

Speculation over just who the last Jedi is immediately ran rampant on social media. “The Force Awakens” chronicled Daisy Ridley’s Rey discovering her powers with the Force, but ended ominously with a withdrawn Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) on a remote island. If there’s to be just one Jedi left, Luke’s days could be numbered.

In an interview Monday at the Sundance Film Festival, Mark Hamill said he liked that the title was “straightforward” and “minimalist.”

“They told us that when we were making the movie and I said don’t tell me these things. I talk in my sleep,” said Hamill. “They have us so jacked up with paranoia over leaks.”

Writer-director Rian Johnson has previously said “Episode VIII” will start right where “The Force Awakens” left off.

