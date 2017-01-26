11:56 am, January 27, 2017
LIVE EVENT Watch and listen live to the 44th Annual March for Life and related events.

Teens charged with sharing child porn on social media

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 4:51 pm 01/26/2017 04:51pm
PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — Six teenagers in New Jersey who may have been inspired by a movie about crime being legalized for one night a year have been charged with sharing nude photos of other teens online.

The Passaic County prosecutor’s office says a 14-year-old boy and two 15-year-old girls created social media accounts seeking nude photos. Three boys, ages 14 and 15, provided images of a 13-year-old and two 15-year-old girls without their consent.

The accounts had the name “Purge” in some form as the title. Deputy First Assistant Prosecutor Michael DeMarco says that appears to be a reference to “The Purge” horror film series. Law enforcement elsewhere have reported similar incidents since the first of the three movies were released in 2013.

The six teens face child pornography and invasion-of-privacy charges.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Movie News
