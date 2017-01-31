9:22 am, January 31, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Movie News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » Spanish film icon Almodovar…

Spanish film icon Almodovar chosen as Cannes’ jury president

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 3:53 am 01/31/2017 03:53am
Share
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2012 file photo, Pedro Almodovar of Spain, director of the Golden Globe-nominated foreign language film "The Skin I Live In," poses at the Golden Globe Foreign Language Nominees Seminar in Los Angeles. Cannes Film Festival organizers have announced that flamboyant Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar is to be head of the jury for May's festival that celebrates its 70th anniversary this year. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, file)

PARIS (AP) — Cannes Film Festival organizers have announced that flamboyant Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar will be jury president at this year’s festival as it celebrates its 70th anniversary.

Pierre Lescure and Thierry Fremaux said Tuesday that “Cannes is delighted to welcome a unique and hugely popular artist. His works have already carved out an eternal niche in the history of film.”

The director has a 35-year filmography including the breakout, Oscar-nominated film “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown” in 1988.

Actors that have starred in his unique universe of black humor, pop culture and sex include Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem and Antonio Banderas.

The 67-year-old said he will devote his “body and soul” to the task and is “grateful, honored and a bit overwhelmed.”

The festival runs May 17-28.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Movie News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » Spanish film icon Almodovar…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Snow dusts DC region

A light dust of snow early Monday, Jan. 30 coated parts of Maryland, Virginia and D.C. in a world of white. See photos from around the area.

Recommended
Latest

Movie News