Reactions to Tuesday’s Academy Awards nominations

Reactions to nominations for the 89th annual Academy Awards, announced Tuesday from Beverly Hills, California:

“I was trying not to care but caring quite a lot. And then my British agent called me and I thought to myself, ‘Why the hell is she calling me, does she not know that I’m waiting for the nominations to come out?’ And I answered the call and she obviously got the news before my Twitter feed gave it to me, and she was just kind of screaming so I thought this was probably a good thing.” — Andrew Garfield, nominated for lead actor for “Hacksaw Ridge,” by phone from London, where he’s rehearsing for the National Theater’s “Angels in America.”

___

“Where I am it’s just starting to snow. I think we’re going to have a big snowstorm. So I’m probably going to go over and throw some salt down on my dad’s front steps and hang out with him.” — Viggo Mortensen, speaking by phone from upstate New York, on how he plans to celebrate his lead actor nomination for “Captain Fantastic.”

___

“Just to have August’s words be alive and people thinking about the stories is good enough for me.” — Constanza Romero Wilson, widow of August Wilson, on how she’ll celebrate his posthumous adapted screenplay nod for “Fences.”

___

“This year we have all benefited from a terrific year of film which happens to also be very inclusive of different voices, and we’re all actually better off for it… I do think this last year of conversation all about inclusion, whether in the academy or Hollywood or society in general, has awakened some folks to the issue.” — Film academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs, by phone from academy headquarters in Beverly Hills, on the diversity of nominees.

___

“I just like to create. I like a genre where I can make and design costumes.” — three-time Oscar winner Colleen Atwood, who received her 12th costume design nomination for “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” She spoke by phone from London, where she is working on Tim Burton’s next project.

___

“I turned my phone off airplane mode and got a call from my publicist and she told me I got nominated and I freaked out and ran downstairs and started screaming to my parents. And for the next hour I had the greatest high.” — Lucas Hedges, supporting actor nominee for “Manchester By the Sea,” from New York where he is rehearsing for a play called “Yen.”

___

“Any film can have an impact on our feelings. And also when the film is over, those feelings turn into thoughts and reflections. At the root of any kind of change, there is thoughtfulness and reflection.” — Asghar Farhadi, director of foreign language film nominee “The Salesman,” speaking through an interpreter by phone from Tehran, Iran.

___

“What could be more exciting than listening to the nominations being announced while holding my newborn son!” — Mel Gibson, nominated for directing “Hacksaw Ridge,” said in a statement.

___

“I have a 9 week old baby girl so I’ve been up since like — I was up and then I fell asleep for like an hour, and my sister who is visiting was like, ‘You did it! You did it!’ — and the baby woke up crying — and she’s like, ‘We did it Emily!’ And my husband’s like, ‘How do you want me to handle the baby?!’ He’s like ‘Bottle? Is this a moment for a bottle?'” — Allison Schroeder, nominated with Theodore Melfi for their adapted screenplay for “Hidden Figures,” on how she got the news Tuesday.

___

“I’m so messed up with time zones — I had no idea when they were happening. Thankfully I was on my lunch break from ‘Mary Poppins,’ so I was in my trailer watching a delay of the Australian Open — I still don’t know if Federer won or not. Please don’t spoil it for me.” — Lin-Manuel Miranda, on learning of his original-song nomination for “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana,” speaking by phone from London.

___

“I’m a little rough this morning because (last night) I was playing with my band, the Abiders, down in Encinitas, at this great bar called the Belly Up. And we had a great show down there. So this is all kind of early in the morning for me. I got to sleep about 2 or 3 in the morning, after partying with my boys. So I don’t know about doing too much partying tonight. Maybe a nice soak in a bath or something like that.” — Jeff Bridges, by phone from San Diego, on how he plans to celebrate his supporting actor nod for “Hell or High Water.”

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments