Octavia Spencer to pick up ‘Woman of the Year’ award

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer, fresh off her nomination for a second Oscar, is heading to Massachusetts to pick up yet another award: Woman of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

Spencer will be honored Thursday with a parade through the streets of Cambridge, followed by a roast and the presentation of her pudding pot.

Spencer won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Minny Jackson in 2011’s “The Help.” She was nominated Tuesday in the same category for her role in “Hidden Figures,” a film about the behind-the-scenes contributions of several black women in the early years of the NASA program.

The Hasty Pudding award has been handed out annually since 1951 to people who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.

