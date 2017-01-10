Los Angeles beats San Francisco for George Lucas museum site

6:30 pm, January 10, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Star Wars” creator George Lucas and his team have chosen Los Angeles over San Francisco as the home of a museum that will showcase his work.

After what organizers called an extremely difficult decision, they announced Tuesday that the museum will be built in Exposition Park in Los Angeles, where it will sit alongside other more traditional museums.

Lucas has been trying to build the museum, called The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, for nearly a decade, and is financing the project by himself.

The project became the subject of a rivalry between the two cities, with San Francisco offering Treasure Island in the middle of the bay as a home.

