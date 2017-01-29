10:46 pm, January 29, 2017
39° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday for the Interstate 95 corridor, including D.C. and Southern Maryland.

Movie News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » Lily Tomlin accepts SAG…

Lily Tomlin accepts SAG Life Achievement Award with humor

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 10:32 pm 01/29/2017 10:32pm
Share
Lily Tomlin poses in the press room with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lily Tomlin offered advice to young actors and a hearty dose of humor as she accepted the Screen Actors Guild’s Life Achievement Award.

“Don’t leave the house when you’re drunk,” she said to riotous laughter from her fellow actors at the Shrine Auditorium.

“Don’t be anxious about missing an opportunity,” she continued. “Behind every failure is an opportunity someone wishes they had missed.”

Dolly Parton presented Tomlin with the statuette, which features the classic drama masks of comedy and tragedy. As Tomlin accepted it, she turned the trophy so that the sad face was pointed toward the audience.

“Live your life so that when you are being honored for your achievements, the people called upon to make laudatory remarks can feel reasonably honest about their comments,” she said. “Otherwise, in these times, all their words or phrases might be perceived as alternative facts — or worse yet, fake news.”

Though a clip package from throughout Tomlin’s five decades in television and film, she said, “Ironically this award makes you feel not that you’ve done so much, but more than you wish you had done so much more to receive an honor like this.”

Asked what she knows now that would have benefited her at the outset of her career, Tomlin said, “I wish I’d known to just be more myself instead of trying to stretch my face, my voice, everything into a character.”

She said that she always knew to use sunscreen, though, even as a youngster, because she used to read her mother’s beauty magazines.

“I think using sunscreen is good advice for men and women, not just women,” Tomlin said. “I don’t want to make that a women’s issue.”

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Movie News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » Lily Tomlin accepts SAG…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Movie News