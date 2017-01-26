12:00 pm, January 27, 2017
Iranian actress boycotts Oscars to protest Trump

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 12:33 pm 01/26/2017 12:33pm
FILE - This May 21, 2016 file photo shows actress Taraneh Alidoosti during a photo call for the film "Forushande" (The Salesman) at the 69th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Alidoosti, star of the Oscar-nominated “The Salesman,” says she won’t attend the Academy Awards in protest of President Donald Trump’s immigration plans. Alidoosti called plans for a visa ban of Iranians “racist” in a message posted Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, on Twitter. “The Salesman,” directed by Asghar Farhadi, was nominated for best foreign language film. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti, star of the Oscar-nominated “The Salesman,” says she won’t attend the Academy Awards in protest of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Alidoosti called plans for a temporary visa ban of Iranians “racist” in a message posted Thursday on Twitter. “The Salesman,” directed by Asghar Farhadi, was on Tuesday nominated for best foreign language film.

A draft executive order obtained by The Associated Press showed that Trump intends to stop accepting Syrian refugees and suspend the United States’ broader refugee program for 120 days. The president also plans to suspend issuing visas for people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria or Yemen for at least 30 days, according to the draft.

